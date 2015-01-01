SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Inlow AR. Sociol. Compass 2021; 15(7): e12889.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/soc4.12889

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper provides a comprehensive review of space- and place-based criminology, with a focus on the relationship between crime, the built environment, land use, and/or physical geography, through sociological and critical geography lenses. An historical overview of major criminological and spatial theories and contributors is presented before examining the current state of the field. In honor of critical geography's goal to be "a people's geography,"1 this paper aims to be an accessible overview of space- and place-based criminological research, especially for readers who are unfamiliar with these topics.


Language: en

Keywords

built environment; criminology; critical geography; land use; physical geography; space and place

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print