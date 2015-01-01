Abstract

A research using ethnographic perspective was carried out in two trauma hospitals in the city of Porto Alegre (RS). We sought to describe the convergences and divergences of practices in the intersection between health and public safety fields regarding men injured in violent conflicts. Multiple social actors' narratives (professionals in the field of public security and health) were analysed, as well as the multiple paths of patients and their families in the search for health care. The central conceptual operators are inspired by studies on power technologies (Michel Foucault, Giorgio Agamben), Moral economics (Didier Fassin) and masculinities and violence (Waldemir Rosa). We conclude that the hospital system is firmly linked to the public security system through discursive practices that encourage the production of criminalized masculinities.



Keywords:

health; men; public security; criminalization; medicalization



===



Em pesquisa de perspectiva etnográfica realizada em dois hospitais de trauma no município de Porto Alegre (RS), buscamos explicitar as convergências e divergências na intersecção entre práticas de saúde e de segurança pública voltadas aos homens vítimas de conflitos violentos. Analisaram-se as narrativas de múltiplos atores sociais (profissionais do campo da segurança pública e da saúde), bem como os fluxos de atendimento desses usuários de saúde e seus familiares. Os operadores conceituais centrais são inspirados nos estudos sobre tecnologias de poder (Michel Foucault, Giorgio Agamben), economia moral (Didier Fassin), masculinidades e violência. Concluímos que o hospital está firmemente articulado ao dispositivo da segurança pública por meio de práticas discursivas que fomentam a produção de masculinidades criminalizadas.

Language: pt