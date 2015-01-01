SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cabilan CJ. Aust. Nurs. Midwifery J. 2021; 27(5): 32-33.

(Copyright © 2021, Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation)

10.3316/informit.075234270376929

unavailable

Occupational violence (OV) is much more pervasive than is acknowledged in the nursing discipline. Occupational violence is verbal and/or physical attack that occurs in the workplace and could potentially lead to harm. Verbal violence can include (but not limited to) yelling, insults, intimidation, threats, bullying, harassment, use of derogatory gestures and swearing. Physical violence can include (but not limited to) striking, slapping, punching, spitting, kicking, choking, biting, pushing, sexual assault and use of weapons against staff.


Australia; Medical care; Medical personnel; Nursing; Rape; Violence in the workplace

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
