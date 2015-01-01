Abstract

Occupational violence (OV) is much more pervasive than is acknowledged in the nursing discipline. Occupational violence is verbal and/or physical attack that occurs in the workplace and could potentially lead to harm. Verbal violence can include (but not limited to) yelling, insults, intimidation, threats, bullying, harassment, use of derogatory gestures and swearing. Physical violence can include (but not limited to) striking, slapping, punching, spitting, kicking, choking, biting, pushing, sexual assault and use of weapons against staff.

