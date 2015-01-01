CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Sobir Qizi AS. Am. J. Polit. Sci. Law Criminol. 2021; 3(9): 26-29.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The article analyzes the relevance of protecting the rights of medical workers in the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as certain elements of threats and violence in connection with the performance of their duties as medical workers, increasing the criminal liability of those guilty of violence against medical workers. The article analyzes the components of responsibility for threats and violence against medical personnel in the legislation of some foreign countries, aggravating circumstances.