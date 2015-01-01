SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sobir Qizi AS. Am. J. Polit. Sci. Law Criminol. 2021; 3(9): 26-29.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.37547/tajpslc/Volume03Issue09-05

unavailable

The article analyzes the relevance of protecting the rights of medical workers in the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as certain elements of threats and violence in connection with the performance of their duties as medical workers, increasing the criminal liability of those guilty of violence against medical workers. The article analyzes the components of responsibility for threats and violence against medical personnel in the legislation of some foreign countries, aggravating circumstances.
