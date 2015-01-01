Abstract

Posterior knee dislocations (PKD) in children are uncommon but may be associated with vascular injury. The purpose of this study is to characterize the frequency of vascular injury in PKD as well as define patient characteristic, procedures, types of treating hospitals, and clinical outcomes. This study utilized the National Trauma Data Set (NTDS) from the American College of Surgeons on years 2015 and 2016. All demographic and clinical data on pediatric patients (≤18 years) with the ICD codes for PKD were obtained. 44 PKD were identified. The median age was 17 years [IQR 15,18], 70% male; 49% white. The mean body mass index was 29.6 [IQR 23-38]. We found that vascular injury was present in 16 patients (36%); 14 (30%) underwent repair (eight with saphenous vein graft) and fasciotomies in eight patients. Nerve injury was present in five patients (11%). Lower extremity amputation was performed in three patients (7%).

Language: en