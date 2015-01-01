SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lam NN, Hung NT, Duc NM, Luong NV. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2021; 34(3): 213-217.

(Copyright © 2021, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)

34744535

PMC8534302

This retrospective study investigated burn features and predicted factors for death of pediatric burn patients in Vietnam. The results showed that pediatric burn accounted for 48.1% of total admitted burn patients. Preschool children and boys were predominant, burns were mostly caused by scald (76.2%) and the majority of patients lived in a rural area (64.1%). In addition, 94.5% had burn size less than 30% total body surface area and deep burn injury was seen in 45.5% patients. Moreover, a significantly higher incidence of deep burn injury was recorded in preschool age, patients living in a rural area, and non-scald burn. Overall LA50 was 81.5% and a significantly higher mortality rate was seen in non-scald burns, older children, extensive burn and inhalation injury. Multivariate logistic analysis indicated that only burn extent and inhalation injury were independent risk factors for death. An increased 1% of burn extent resulted in a.7 probability unit of death (OR=1.08) and this was 2.16 in the case of inhalation injury (OR=8.67). This health issue should be highlighted in order to develop appropriate policies and intervention measures in developing countries.


outcome; pediatric burn; risk factors for death

