Abstract

This retrospective study investigated burn features and predicted factors for death of pediatric burn patients in Vietnam. The results showed that pediatric burn accounted for 48.1% of total admitted burn patients. Preschool children and boys were predominant, burns were mostly caused by scald (76.2%) and the majority of patients lived in a rural area (64.1%). In addition, 94.5% had burn size less than 30% total body surface area and deep burn injury was seen in 45.5% patients. Moreover, a significantly higher incidence of deep burn injury was recorded in preschool age, patients living in a rural area, and non-scald burn. Overall LA50 was 81.5% and a significantly higher mortality rate was seen in non-scald burns, older children, extensive burn and inhalation injury. Multivariate logistic analysis indicated that only burn extent and inhalation injury were independent risk factors for death. An increased 1% of burn extent resulted in a.7 probability unit of death (OR=1.08) and this was 2.16 in the case of inhalation injury (OR=8.67). This health issue should be highlighted in order to develop appropriate policies and intervention measures in developing countries.

