Abstract

Since 2016 there has been a 20-fold increase in known burns injury from personal mobility device (PMD) related fires. The root cause is the failure of high-density lithium ion (Li-ion) battery packs powering the PMDs. This failure process, known as thermal runaway, is well documented in applied science journals. Importantly, the liberation of hydrogen fluoride from failing Li-ion batteries may contribute to unrecognized chemical burns. A clinical gap in knowledge exists in the understanding of the explosive nature of Li-ion batteries. We reviewed the electrochemical pathophysiology of a failing Li-ion cell as it impacts clinical management of burn injuries. This retrospective study was carried out in two major institutions in Singapore. All admitted PMD-related burns and follow up appointments were captured and reviewed from 2016 - 2020. Thirty patients were admitted to tertiary hospitals, 43% of patients were in the pediatric population and 57% were adult patients, aged from 0.3 to 77 years. TBSA of burns ranged from 0 to 80% with a mean 14.5%. 73% of cases presented with inhalation injury, 8 of whom did not suffer any cutaneous burns. 50% of patients sustained both cutaneous and inhalation burn injuries. 27% of patients sustained major burns of >20% TBSA, with 2 in the pediatric group. Mortali ty rate was 10% from PMD-related fires. This cause of burn injury has proven to be fa tal. Prevention of PMD-related fires by ensuring proper battery utilization, adherence to PMD sanctions for battery standards and public education is vital to reducing the morbidity and mortality of this unique type of thermal injury.

Language: en