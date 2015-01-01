Abstract

On August 23rd, 2012 at 7:54 am a hot air balloon crashed in Ljubljana Marshes, leaving 32 injured on site. This case report analyses the biggest multiple casualty incident attended by University Medical Centre Ljubljana in recent history. Analysis of all segments regarding the incident was conducted: mobilisation, arrivals, triage, work-up, identification, public relations and outcome. Issues such as mobilisation, diagnostics, communication, documentation and intensive care unit space are discussed. Twenty-one patients arrived over 63 minutes, 8 of those were immediate resuscitation cases and 10 of those suffered burns. The average Injury Severity Score was 15.7 (ranging 3 to 50), 28.1 for admitted patients. 90% of patients had x-ray, 23% CT and 38% ultrasound diagnostic procedures. 33% of patients required urgent surgery and 60% of admitted cases required intensive care units. A relatives and media territory was established. CT location, loss of communication, inadequate documentation and intensive care bed space were most problematic. At 7-year follow up, we had a roughly 5% hospital fatality rate, 74% of patients gained full recovery and 21% good recovery. Even though the event occurred on a weekday during regular hours, it still exposed many weaknesses. A new radio frequency system for intra-hospital communication has been implemented, the multiple casualty incident protocol has been revised, and regular drills are now performed. Our emergency department is currently undergoing renovation to include CT diagnostics on the same floor. Plans have been made to ease documentation with dictation modules, whereas bed space remains unchanged.

