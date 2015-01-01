Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research has shown that immediate emotions and cognitive processing of the stakes of outcomes influence decision-making under uncertainty. The effect of perceived beneficial stakes and different types of immediate emotions on decision-making is an important topic that has received little attention in the literature. This study investigated the effects of trait anxiety and anticipatory emotions (fear, sadness, excitement and comfortability) on the perception of thee stakes of outcomes and behavioral intentions.



METHOD: Participants from the community completed a task measuring anticipatory emotions and their perceived stakes of risky and beneficial outcomes in a range of uncertain situations. Trait anxiety was also measured.



RESULTS: Results revealed that anticipatory emotions (except for sadness), trait anxiety and subjective stakes all demonstrated significant associations with risky behavioral intention in uncertain situations. Anticipatory emotions, but not trait anxiety, had stable effects on stake perceptions. However, trait anxiety moderated the effect of excitement on risky behavioral intention. In addition, positive emotions (comfortability and excitement) and beneficial stakes demonstrated consistent effects in the decision-making process.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study sheds light on future immediate-emotion-based interventions for deficits in uncertain decision-making.

Language: en