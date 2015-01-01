|
Zhang B, Shou Y. Anxiety Stress Coping 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34747282
BACKGROUND: Previous research has shown that immediate emotions and cognitive processing of the stakes of outcomes influence decision-making under uncertainty. The effect of perceived beneficial stakes and different types of immediate emotions on decision-making is an important topic that has received little attention in the literature. This study investigated the effects of trait anxiety and anticipatory emotions (fear, sadness, excitement and comfortability) on the perception of thee stakes of outcomes and behavioral intentions.
risk; anxiety; Anticipatory emotions; decision-making; immediate emotions; uncertainty