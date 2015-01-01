SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Skuse D. BJPsych Int. 2021; 18(4): 77-78.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bji.2021.43

PMID

34747946

PMCID

PMC8554942

Abstract

This month's issue of BJPsych International focuses on Bangladesh, one of the most densely populated countries in the world and geographically vulnerable to a wide range of natural disasters. Mental health has been deteriorating since the COVID-19 crisis, but few psychiatrists and clinical psychologists are available to manage the consequences.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print