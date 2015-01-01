Abstract

METHOD: A longitudinal study was conducted with a cohort of full-time employees, starting with the baseline online survey in March 2020 (time point 1), followed by May (time point 2) and August (time point 3). The change in suicidal ideation from time point 2 to 3, and relevant factors associated with suicidal ideation at time point 3, were examined.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation significantly increased between time points 2 and 3 among women, younger people (aged <39 years), those who were highly educated and those without pre-existing mental health conditions. Factors significantly associated with suicidal ideation were younger age, suicidal ideation at time point 2 and pre-existing mental health conditions. Loneliness at time point 2 showed a significant association with suicidal ideation when adjusting for those without pre-existing mental health conditions.



CONCLUSIONS: National and community support is needed to target people who are likely to be left behind, such as young people, those with pre-existing mental health conditions and those experiencing loneliness, in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en