|
Citation
|
Hughes R, Cross M, Stokes K, Tobin D, Power E, McNally S, Pamment J. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2021; 7(4): e001062.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34745646
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Lower limb posterior chain injury (PCI) is common among athletic populations, with multifactorial risk factors including age, previous injury, strength measurements, range of motion and training load. Biomechanics are commonly considered in the prevention and rehabilitation of PCI by performance staff. However, there is no documented testing method to assess for associations between biomechanics and PCI. The aim of this study was to investigate whether there is an association between an easily applicable, novel biomechanical assessment tool and PCI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
biomechanics; hamstring; pelvis; sports & exercise medicine; sports physiotherapy