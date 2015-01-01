Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Lower limb posterior chain injury (PCI) is common among athletic populations, with multifactorial risk factors including age, previous injury, strength measurements, range of motion and training load. Biomechanics are commonly considered in the prevention and rehabilitation of PCI by performance staff. However, there is no documented testing method to assess for associations between biomechanics and PCI. The aim of this study was to investigate whether there is an association between an easily applicable, novel biomechanical assessment tool and PCI.



METHODS: Fifty male elite-level rugby union athletes (age 22.83±5.08) participating in the highest tier of England were tested at the start of the 2019 preseason period and PCIs (N=48) were recorded over the 2019/2020 playing season. Participants' biomechanics were analysed using two-dimensional video analysis against an injury risk score (IRS) system in the performance of the combined movement-prone hip extension and knee flexion. Participants' biomechanics in carrying out this movement were scored against the 10-point IRS, where the more compensatory movement recorded sees an increase in an individual's IRS. Participants' IRS was then compared against the number of PCIs sustained and Spearman's correlation coefficient was used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: There is a significant association between IRS and PCI (R=0.542, p<0.001). Linear regression demonstrated that an increase in 1 in IRS was associated with a 35% increase in PCI incidence (R²=0.346).



CONCLUSION: A significance between the IRS and PCI provides preliminary support for its use as an injury risk assessment tool.

