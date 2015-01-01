SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Becker BE. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(10): e04951.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.4951

34745615

PMC8548817

Hyperthermia in children is a known risk within enclosed vehicles. Exposure to an overheated hot tub poses a real risk in children due to unique pediatric physiology. Medical and aquatic professionals should understand the risk and mitigation strategies.


Language: en

pediatric; traumatic brain injury; anoxia; aquatic immersion; hot tubs; hyperthermia

