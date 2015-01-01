|
Citation
Xu Y, Ajdacic-Gross V, Müller M, Buadze A, Seifritz E, Kleim B, von Känel R, Wagner EYN, Strippoli MPF, Castelao E, Preisig M, Vandeleur CL. Compr. Psychiatry 2021; 112: e152282.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34749059
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Exposure to childhood adversities (CHAD) has been found to be strongly associated with individuals' mental health and social development. Recently, it has been suggested that certain CHAD patterns exist in the population, which are more closely related to individuals' later mental health than the simple summation of adversities. The current study aims 1) to establish CHAD patterns based on self-reported child abuse and family dysfunction and 2) to assess their associations with mental disorders and sociodemographic indicators reported in adulthood.
Language: en
Keywords
Clustering; Domestic violence; Child abuse; Childhood adversity; Correspondence analysis; Family dysfunction; Latent class analysis