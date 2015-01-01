Abstract

Child family violence homicide (FVH) is a significant public health problem in Australia and globally. Population-wide studies of orofacial injuries in child FVH are uncommon despite their recognized importance. This whole population descriptive study of orofacial injuries in child FVH in Victoria, Australia aims to implement a novel methodological approach to provide an overview of child FVH and describe frequency and patterns of abusive orofacial injuries. Closed cases of child FVH aged 0-17 years, January 2000-December 2018, were identified from screening all Victorian assault deaths for eligible offender relationships. Significant associations of clinical/demographic characteristics were explored using two-step clustering and the Spearman correlation coefficient. Of 895 closed homicide cases, 358 were FV-related. Of the 53 child FVH, 40 were eligible for injury analysis with 36 of these cases (90%) having orofacial injuries. Among these 36 cases, 72% were aged 0-4 years, males predominated (64%) and the injury mechanism was blunt force for 56%. The discrete orofacial injury frequency was associated with the non-orofacial injury frequency (rho: 0.362, 2-tailed p < 0.03). A three-cluster statistical solution was identified, each represented by an injury mechanism. The largest cluster identified a pattern of blunt force trauma in 0-4 years with drug presence, high average non-orofacial injury numbers and parent-offenders. A novel methodological approach was implemented to comprehensively describe the frequency, nature, patterns and risk indicators of orofacial injuries in child FVH. It explored associations between a wide range of clinical and demographic characteristics, which might have otherwise been missed in summary description. These methods will potentially underpin future comparative studies of intentional-unintentional child injuries and fatal-nonfatal child abuse. The study narrows a significant research gap regarding patterns of inflicted injuries, and demographic and clinical indicators in child FVH potentially informing future systematic classification processes, risk assessment tools and pathways to FV intervention.

Language: en