Abstract

The purpose of the study was to identify the psychological peculiarities of patients with disorders of the musculoskeletal system in order to identify in the future the targets of medical and psychological intervention, correction and complex treatment of this contingent.



The study methods: Inventory form SF-36 - short form of the nonspecific Inventory for determination of a life quality (The 36-Item Short Form Health Survey, Coping Inventory for Stressful Situations, CISS), S. Norman, D. F. Endler, D. A. James, M. I. Parker, adopted by T. L. Kryukova, A. Buss and A. Durkee Hostility Inventory, BDHI, adopted by A. L. Osnitsky), Test of self-assessment of stress resistance of S. Kouhen and G. Willianson The study showed a significant difference (p<0,05) in the quality of life of the examined main group and comparison group.



In the course of the study it was confirmed that the significant reasons for the decrease in the quality of life of the patient are age-related, individual-psychological differences and social ones. Correlation analysis revealed the relationship of aggression with indicators of the quality of life of the subjects, a direct relationship between indicators of "physical health" and "physical functioning" and between indicators of "pain" and "physical functioning", an inverse relationship between indicators of stress resistance and "physical health". Identification of the targets of medical and psychological correction will make it possible to develop a program of prevention, rehabilitation of people of mature age with with disorders of the musculoskeletal system, taking into account the factors of influence and the involvement of relevant specialists while maintaining an individual approach.

