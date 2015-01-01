|
Lederer AM, Johnson KM, Liddell JL, Sheffield S. Health Promot. Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
34743629
Sexual violence is a major problem on college campuses, and innovative solutions are needed. Our university created a semester-long, credit-bearing, academic course as a curricular intervention intended to reduce sexual violence on campus. In this article, we describe the multiple methods used to evaluate the course, including a pre-post online survey with a quasi-experimental design, a qualitative content analysis of student reflection papers, and semistructured interviews with previously enrolled students conducted by a peer interviewer 3 months after course completion. The synthesis of evaluation findings indicated that an academic course has the potential to positively affect campus climate around sexual violence. Furthermore, using multiple methods enabled us to create a theory of change that illustrates how key course components shaped students' knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors about sexual violence, thereby ideally generating campus change.
Language: en
evaluation; sexual violence; course; curricular intervention; mixed methods; multiple methods