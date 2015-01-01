Abstract

PURPOSE: To characterize the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and substance use among people incarcerated in a county jail.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: A questionnaire was administered to 199 individuals incarcerated in a Southwest county jail as part of a social-epidemiological exploration of converging co-morbidities in incarcerated populations. Among 96 participants with complete ACEs data, the authors determined associations between individual ACEs items and a summative score with methamphetamine (meth), heroin, other opiates, and cocaine use and binge drinking in the 30 days prior to incarceration using logistic regression.



FINDINGS: People who self-reported use of methamphetamine, heroin, other opiates, or cocaine in the 30 days prior to incarceration had higher average ACEs scores. Methamphetamine use was significantly associated with living with anyone who served time in a correctional facility and with someone trying to make them touch sexually. Opiate use was significantly associated with living with anyone who was depressed, mentally ill, or suicidal; living with anyone who used illegal street drugs or misused prescription medications; and if an adult touched them sexually. Binge drinking was significantly associated with having lived with someone who was a problem drinker or alcoholic. ORIGINALITY: Significant associations between methamphetamine use and opiate use and specific adverse childhood experiences suggest important entry points for improving jail and community programming. SOCIAL IMPLICATIONS: Our findings point to a need for research to understand differences between methamphetamine use and opiate use in relation to particular adverse experiences during childhood, and a need for tailored intervention for people incarcerated in jail.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en