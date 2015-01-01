Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The concept of vulnerability has been used more frequently in several studies, in an attempt to better understand the specificities and needs of different population groups, both in environmental and socio-economical terms. The aim of this study is to identify, characterize and analyze populations in situations of socio-environmental vulnerability in the city of Rio de Janeiro, based on social, economic, environmental and public health indicators organized into a summary index - the Socio-Environmental Vulnerability Index.



METHODS: The methodology integrated 15 indicators in a Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis into a Geographic Information System.



RESULTS: According to our results, socio-environmental vulnerability in Rio de Janeiro is aggravated by at-risk situations and environmental degradation. These aspects are jeopardized by the population density in slum areas, where the most disadvantaged groups live in a process of environmental and urban exclusion.



CONCLUSION: The study concludes about the importance of these tools in guiding resource allocation and their contribution to formulating and implementing more effective public policies.

Language: en