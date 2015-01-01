|
Malta FS, Marques da Costa E. Int. J. Public Health 2021; 66: 584308.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34744556
OBJECTIVES: The concept of vulnerability has been used more frequently in several studies, in an attempt to better understand the specificities and needs of different population groups, both in environmental and socio-economical terms. The aim of this study is to identify, characterize and analyze populations in situations of socio-environmental vulnerability in the city of Rio de Janeiro, based on social, economic, environmental and public health indicators organized into a summary index - the Socio-Environmental Vulnerability Index.
Language: en
vulnerability; decision support systems; geographic information systems; Rio de Janeiro; socio-environmental vulnerability index