SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malta FS, Marques da Costa E. Int. J. Public Health 2021; 66: 584308.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3389/ijph.2021.584308

PMID

34744556

PMCID

PMC8565255

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The concept of vulnerability has been used more frequently in several studies, in an attempt to better understand the specificities and needs of different population groups, both in environmental and socio-economical terms. The aim of this study is to identify, characterize and analyze populations in situations of socio-environmental vulnerability in the city of Rio de Janeiro, based on social, economic, environmental and public health indicators organized into a summary index - the Socio-Environmental Vulnerability Index.

METHODS: The methodology integrated 15 indicators in a Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis into a Geographic Information System.

RESULTS: According to our results, socio-environmental vulnerability in Rio de Janeiro is aggravated by at-risk situations and environmental degradation. These aspects are jeopardized by the population density in slum areas, where the most disadvantaged groups live in a process of environmental and urban exclusion.

CONCLUSION: The study concludes about the importance of these tools in guiding resource allocation and their contribution to formulating and implementing more effective public policies.


Language: en

Keywords

vulnerability; decision support systems; geographic information systems; Rio de Janeiro; socio-environmental vulnerability index

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print