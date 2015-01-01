|
Gao Q, Prina AM, Prince M, Acosta D, Luisa Sosa A, Guerra M, Huang Y, Jimenez-Velazquez IZ, Llibre Rodriguez JJ, Salas A, Williams JD, Liu Z, Acosta Castillo I, Mayston R. Int. J. Public Health 2021; 66: e604449.
34744572
OBJECTIVES: This study was designed to explore prevalence and correlates of self-reported loneliness and to investigate whether loneliness predicts mortality among older adults (aged 65 or above) in Latin America, China and India.
older adults; mortality; loneliness; low- and middle-income countries; social ageing