Citation
Ellis BH, Miller AB, Sideridis G, Frounfelker R, Miconi D, Abdi S, Aw-Osman F, Rousseau C. Int. J. Public Health 2021; 66: e617053.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34744579
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: We examine the association between perceived discrimination, mental health, social support, and support for violent radicalization (VR) in young adults from three locations across two countries: Montréal and Toronto, Canada, and Boston, United States. A secondary goal is to test the moderating role of location.
Language: en
Keywords
North America; mental health; discrimination; Somali; violent radicalization