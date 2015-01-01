|
Parajuli A, Mishra A, Ghimire R, Shrestha SK. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 88: e106543.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Self-inflicted abdominal stab injury with an intention of self-harm is uncommon. Moreover, self-inflicted injury leading to avulsion of the colon has rarely been reported in the literature. We report a case of a 42-years-female with schizoaffective disorder who presented with self-inflicted stab injury on the abdomen resulting in abdominal evisceration. PRESENTATION OF CASE: A 42-years-female with schizoaffective disorder (F25) for 10 years presented to the emergency department with multiple, self-inflicted injuries on the abdomen. A large free portion of the omentum and segment of the bowel were brought in a plastic carry bag. Examination revealed multiple transverse hesitation cuts in the epigastrium and a single deep penetrating transverse cut resulting in the evisceration of the omentum and colon. Intra-operatively, avulsion of a large portion of the greater omentum and missing segment of the mid transverse colon was observed. The patient underwent an immediate abdominal exploration and side-to-side colo-colic anastomosis along with diversion ileostomy. At three months following primary surgery, ileostomy closure was done.
Keywords
Abdominal evisceration; Colon injury; Schizoaffective disorder; Self-inflicted injury