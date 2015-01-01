Abstract

BACKGROUND: Imbalanced portrayal of suicide by the media can have adverse public health consequences. We aimed to evaluate the psychosocial context, as well as the quality of media reporting, of suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) population.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted to evaluate online news reports discussing the suicide of LGBTQI+ persons published between January 2011 and January 2021. Psychosocial factors associated with suicide were extracted from the reports. Quality of suicide reporting was checked against international as well as locally relevant reporting guidelines.



RESULTS: A total of 135 suicide reports from five newspapers were analyzed. Multiple psychosocial stressors were reported in 54.5% of the suicides. Social stigma was the most common factor associated with LGBTQI+ suicide. Several breaches of reporting were noted in relation to mentioning the identity (55.6%) and method of suicide (54.3%) in the title of report and inclusion of the deceased's photograph (20.4%). Potentially helpful reporting characteristics, such as including educational information (2.2%), mentioning warning signs (12.6%) and suicide support service details (3.7%), were rarely practiced. Local language news articles displayed more frequent and serious violations compared to English news reports.



CONCLUSION: Indian media reporting of suicide among LGBTQI+ persons is poorly adherent to reporting guidelines.

Language: en