Abstract

BACKGROUND: The disproportionately high prevalence of poor reproductive and sexual health outcomes among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) women is related to histories of colonization, oppression, and structural racism. Intimate partner violence (IPV) and sexual violence (SV) contribute to these health outcomes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Narrative interviews were conducted with AI/AN women from four tribal reservation communities. Interviews explored connections among sexual and reproductive health, IPV, SV, reproductive coercion (RC), and pregnancy experiences as well as women's experiences of healing and recovery.



RESULTS: Among the 56 women interviewed (aged 17-55 years, 77% were aged 40 years and younger), all described multiple exposures to violence and highlighted lack of disclosure related to sexuality, childhood abuse, SV, and historical trauma. Access to confidential reproductive health services and contraceptive education was limited. Almost half (45%) reported experiencing RC in their lifetime. Use of substances occurred in both the context of SV and for surviving after exposure to violence. Women underscored the extent to which IPV, SV, and RC are embedded in histories of colonization, racism, and ongoing oppression. Interventions that incorporate AI/AN traditions, access to culturally responsive reproductive health and advocacy services, organizations, and services that have AI/AN personnel supporting survivors, public discussion about racism, abuse, sexuality, and more accountable community responses to violence (including law enforcement) are promising pathways to healing and recovery.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings may advance understanding of AI/AN women's reproductive health in the context of historical trauma and oppression. Intervention strategies that enhance resiliency of AI/AN women may promote reproductive health.

Language: en