Chancellor S, Sumner SA, David-Ferdon C, Ahmad T, De Choudhury M. JMIR Ment. Health 2021; 8(11): e24471.
(Copyright © 2021, JMIR Publications)
34747705
BACKGROUND: Online communities provide support for individuals looking for help with suicidal ideation and crisis. As community data are increasingly used to devise machine learning models to infer who might be at risk, there have been limited efforts to identify both risk and protective factors in web-based posts. These annotations can enrich and augment computational assessment approaches to identify appropriate intervention points, which are useful to public health professionals and suicide prevention researchers.
annotation; annotation scheme; construct validity; online communities; Reddit; suicide crisis