Abstract

Sport participation is an important part of the development, both physically and mentally, of children and adolescents in the United States. Illness and injury associated with sport and physical activities may occur in the school setting. Although most sport-related illness and injury in students are considered minor emergencies, life-threatening illnesses or injuries may occur. It is important for the school nurse to recognize potential life-threatening emergencies associated with sport and physical activity, to initiate stabilization of the student with life-threatening symptoms, and to triage these students to an appropriate level of care (back to the classroom, home with their guardian with follow up at their primary healthcare provider's office, or directly to the closest emergency department via Emergency Medical Services). This article specifically describes the initial assessment and management of three potentially life-threatening conditions associated with sport and physical activity, namely sudden cardiac arrest, hypovolemic shock, and spinal cord injury.

