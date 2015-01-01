Abstract

From a systems perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused global changes impacting the lives of individuals at all levels of interactions. Qualitative in-depth interviews were conducted with a sample of 18 African-American/Black, Hispanic/Latina/Latinx, and White sexual minority women (SMW) to explore experiences and adaptations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interviews were analyzed using a descriptive phenomenological approach to understand how the complex and changing contexts of the pandemic impacted participants' lives. Analyses revealed participants were impacted in the context of their sexual identity in their experiences of coming out and being visible; creating social bubbles; their connection to the LGBTQ community; and dating. The pandemic, which took place concurrently with major political events including Black Lives Matter demonstrations and protests against police and White supremacist violence against people of color, resulted in additional impacts on Black and Latinx SMW related to safety, dialogues about race, and on-going systemic and cultural racism. Interviews also revealed general challenges in the areas of relationships, including with a partner and family; employment and the workplace; and interactions in public spaces. The findings underscore the importance of understanding the diverse range of experiences and impacts of the pandemic on SMW, including experiences related to their sexual identity and racial/racialized identity, as well as general experiences that may have additional consequences for SMW, and supports needed to help alleviate the negative impacts in the short and long-term.

Language: en