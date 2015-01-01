|
Kvillemo P, Hiltunen L, Demetry Y, Carlander AK, Hansson T, Gripenberg J, Elgan TH, Einhorn K, Skoglund C. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2021; 16(1): e83.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34743737
BACKGROUND: The use of alcohol and illicit drugs during adolescence can lead to serious short- and long-term health related consequences. Despite a global trend of decreased substance use, in particular alcohol, among adolescents, evidence suggests excessive use of substances by young people in socioeconomically affluent areas. To prevent substance use-related harm, we need in-depth knowledge about the reasons for substance use in this group and how they perceive various prevention interventions. The aim of the current study was to explore motives for using or abstaining from using substances among students in affluent areas as well as their attitudes to, and suggestions for, substance use prevention.
Motivation; Prevention; Alcohol; Attitudes; Intervention; Drugs; Youth; Affluent