Citation
Borgmeyer C. Ann. Fam. Med. 2021; 19(6): 571-572.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Annals of Family Medicine, Inc.)
DOI
PMID
34750141
Abstract
It's an unfortunate reality that too many family physicians have experienced some sort of violent encounter in their practice. Although the absolute number of fatal events remains, thankfully, relatively small, violent behavior directed against physicians and other health care professionals in the workplace--whether in the form of verbal attacks or physical threats or assaults-- is a widespread and growing problem.
