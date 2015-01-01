Abstract

It's an unfortunate reality that too many family physicians have experienced some sort of violent encounter in their practice. Although the absolute number of fatal events remains, thankfully, relatively small, violent behavior directed against physicians and other health care professionals in the workplace--whether in the form of verbal attacks or physical threats or assaults-- is a widespread and growing problem.



According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data for 2018, the incidence rate of serious workplace violence (ie, incidents that required the injured worker to take days off to recuperate) was 4 times higher among workers in the private health care and social assistance industries than among workers in private industry on average.



With the number of violence-induced nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses among health care workers rising steadily since 2011--and absent any sign that this trend is reversing--it's clear that medical practices and health care facilities must act to mitigate this threat.



The AAFP recognizes that need and has developed a comprehensive resource to help train health care team members and staff in family medicine practices to identify situations that often precipitate violence and respond accordingly...

