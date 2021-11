Abstract

BACKGROUND: We examined factors related to depressive symptoms in Korean self-employed workers.



METHODS: This secondary analysis examined data of 14,454 self-employed individuals from the fifth Korean Working Conditions Survey (2017). Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to assess the relationship of depressive symptoms with different variables.



RESULTS: Self-employed workers who had a good work-life balance, a good subjective health, and worked 40 to 48 hours or 48 to 60 hours/week were less likely to report depressive symptoms (all p < 0.05). However, those who always interacted with angry clients, had severe exposure to ergonomic risk factors, and were exposed to moderate or severe abusive behaviors were more likely to report depressive symptoms (all p < 0.05). Age, gender, weekly work days, and working at very fast speed were unrelated to depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Several factors known to be related to depressive symptoms do not lead to depression in self-employed individuals. Different interventions may therefore be needed to prevent depression in self-employed workers.

Language: en