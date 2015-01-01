Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ethylene oxide is a chemical agent that is widely used for the sterilization of medical equipment and the manufacture of chemicals. Although ethylene oxide burns are frequent and can be severe, many workers are unaware of their risks. CASE PRESENTATION: A 45-year-old man presented with painful exudative lesions on the right foot after working with ethylene oxide solution in a chemical plant. The patient stated that the solution had percolated through his shoe and he had not washed the solution off for 5 hours. Symptoms, including pain and erythema, appeared after a delay of more than 12 hours from the time of initial exposure. The skin of his right foot was irrigated with saline and covered with a wet dressing and topical antibiotics in the emergency department. The patient was followed up for 4 weeks at an outpatient clinic.



CONCLUSIONS: Ethylene oxide causes skin irritation, dermatitis, and burns in severe cases. Since skin reactions can be delayed for more than 12 hours after exposure, it is important to remove contaminated shoes and clothing immediately and wash the exposed area even in the absence of symptoms. It is also necessary to provide the appropriate protective equipment and educate workers on the dangers of ethylene oxide.

Language: en