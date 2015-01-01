|
Citation
Ko K, Park JB, Lee KJ, Jeong I. Ann. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; 33: e27.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34754488
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Shift work (particularly split shifts) has been noted among the working conditions that hinder sustainable work. However, little is known regarding the effects of split shifts on health. This study aimed to investigate the association between split shift work and work-related injury and disease absence.
Keywords
Absenteeism; Korean Working Conditions Survey; Shift work type; Split shift; Work-related absence