Journal Article

Citation

Fu QA, Simeonov P, Hsiao H, Woolley C, Armstrong TJ. Appl. Ergon. 2021; 99: e103639.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apergo.2021.103639

PMID

34753097

Abstract

This study compares human climbing performance, including climbing speed and movement and force patterns, between rail- and rung-climbing styles for a moderate aerial ladder slope (52.5°). Hand and foot movements and forces were recorded for 9 male and 10 female firefighters as they ascended and descended a 3.4-m ladder using elevated handrails (rail-climbing) or rungs (rung-climbing) for hand support. The results indicated that climbers used three or more points of contact 54% of the time for rung-climbing and 100% of the time for rail-climbing. Furthermore, rail-climbing was 10% faster than rung-climbing. In rail-climbing, the lateral hand forces were mostly directed away from the body; while during rung-climbing, they were alternated in lateral and medial directions. Overall, the results suggested that rail-climbing provides better control over body positioning and faster climbing speed. Furthermore, the continuous contact of both hands in rail-climbing may reduce the fall risk by facilitating the recovery from a slip or perturbation.


Language: en

Keywords

Aerial ladder; Climbing speed; Hand support; Points of contact

