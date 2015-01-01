Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evaluating balance in a functional context that integrates challenging tasks frequently performed in the community is essential to identify community-dwelling individuals who are at risk of falls in early Parkinson Disease (PD) than a simple balance measure. Community Balance and Mobility (CB&M) scale is one such measure that evaluates severe deficits in gait, balance, and mobility. The risk of falling and fear of fall is common among PD individuals and this affects the day to day functioning as well as the quality of life. Early identification of individuals who may be at risk to fall will lead to intervention strategies that can help to with balance issues. The aim of this study was to correlate between Community Balance and Mobility with a battery of outcome measures commonly used to assess balance in Parkinson's disease.



METHODS: A cross sectional study design; with individuals referred to Outpatient physiotherapy department, diagnosed with idiopathic Parkinson's disease, independently mobile and on a stable drug regimen referred by the neurologist; were screened and recruited by convenience sampling. With written informed consent, demographic data gathered and scales such as Berg Balance scale, Community balance & mobility scale, Functional Reach test and Timed up and go test were administered with an ample amount of rest.



RESULTS: The results obtained were documented and analysed using Karl Pearson's correlation coefficient. Significant correlation between CB&M and BBS (r = 0.795) was found, CB&M and TUG (r = - 0.755), CB&M and FRT (r = 0.772).



CONCLUSION: CB&M is a useful measure which integrates items that challenge balance in the community context. It has been used to assess high functioning community dwelling individuals and hence may be apt for individuals with early Parkinson's, since the tasks to be performed in CB&M are challenging and these simulate community level activities where the risk of falls is higher. It may well be a good tool to assess early Parkinson's; their level of balance, community level activity and without need for sophisticated & expensive equipment.

Language: en