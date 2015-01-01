Abstract

At the structural level, medical cannabis laws (MCLs) have been negatively associated with opioid prescribing practices, and sexual minority adults report disproportionately high non-medical prescription opioid use. We examined medical/non-medical prescription opioid use by intersecting sexual identity and gender and explored associations with MCLs using the 2015-2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which captured sexual identity and MCL state residence for adults 18 + years (N = 126,463). Survey-weighted gender-stratified multinomial logistic models estimated adjusted relative risk ratios (aRRR) of medical vs. no prescription opioid use, and any non-medical vs. no prescription opioid use, by sexual identity and MCL, and tested moderation by MCL. Past-year medical prescription opioid use was higher among women than men across sexual identities (e.g., bisexual: 38.5% women vs. 30.2% men). Non-medical prescription opioid use was lower among women than men, except for bisexual adults (12.4% women vs. 7.6% men). MCL was associated with lower medical prescription opioid vs. no use among heterosexual women (aRRR = 0.86, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.81-0.91), bisexual women (aRRR = 0.74, 95% CI = 0.62-0.89), and heterosexual men (aRRR = 0.91, 95% CI = 0.85-0.97). Living in an MCL state was associated with lower non-medical vs. no use among heterosexual and bisexual women, but not among men or lesbian/gay women. MCL status did not moderate associations between sexual identity and prescription opioid outcomes. Future studies should assess whether implementing MCLs could particularly affect bisexual women who reported the highest prescription opioid use and may need targeted services.

Language: en