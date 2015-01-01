SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zwickl S, Wong AFQ, Dowers E, Leemaqz SYL, Bretherton I, Cook T, Zajac JD, Yip PSF, Cheung AS. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): 551.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12888-021-03491-w

PMID

34753446

Abstract

Following the publication of the original article [1], the authors provided clarifications, additional information, and changes in the text and tables. The changes have been highlighted with bold typeface and are shown in Additional file


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print