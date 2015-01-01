|
Citation
|
Wojciechowski T. Crim. Behav. Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34755403
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Past research has indicated that individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may demonstrate increased sensitivity to stress exposure following onset of the disorder. Thus, having PTSD may amplify the effects of subsequent stressors. This has been found to be relevant in some forms of substance use but relationships between PTSD, new stress and opioid use specifically has not been examined. AIMS: To explore interactions between PTSD, new victimisation and opioid use and test the hypothesis that PTSD will moderate any victimisation-opioid use relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; opioids; PTSD-linked strain sensitivity; victimisation