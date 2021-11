Abstract

OBJECTIVE This study was conducted to develop and validate a comprehensive questionnaire to assess bullying, discrimination, and harassment in healthcare settings.



METHODology A mixed-method study design was used to develop and validate the questionnaire. In phase I, qualitative approaches were used for the development, which included literature search, focus group discussions (FGDs), following which the construct was developed. In phase II, face validity and construct validity were established using quantitative approaches.



RESULTS The final questionnaire consists of 25 items divided into five sections addressing the burden, impact, reasons for underreporting, risk factors, and mitigation strategies. The questionnaire has very good consistency with a Cronbach's alpha score of 0.86.



CONCLUSION This is a comprehensive tool with appropriate psychometric properties with potential use for evaluating the problem of interpersonal discord in the form of bullying, harassment, and discrimination in a healthcare setting.

