|
Citation
|
Akhtar A, Koyiet P, Rahman A, Schafer A, Hamdani SU, Cuijpers P, Sijbrandij M, Bryant RA. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34752690
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To address shortages of mental health specialists in low- and middle-income countries, task-shifting approaches have been employed to train nonspecialists to deliver evidence-based scalable psychosocial interventions. Problem Management Plus (PM+) is a brief transdiagnostic nontrauma focused intervention for people affected by adversity. This study reports on the capacity of PM+ to address specific symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
posttraumatic stress disorder; behaviour therapy; problem management plus; randomised controlled trial; residual symptoms; task-sharing