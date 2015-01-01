|
Conigrave JH, Conigrave KM, Wilson S, Lee KSK. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34750926
INTRODUCTION: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (Indigenous) Australians have identified alcohol consumption as an area of concern. Accurate screening tools are required to help detect and assist at-risk drinkers, and to provide accurate data to policy makers. The Finnish method (determining drinking patterns based on the last two to four drinking occasions), has been proposed as a culturally appropriate and effective screening tool for detecting Indigenous Australians at risk from alcohol consumption. While it has been found to be valid and acceptable for use with Indigenous Australians, the Finnish method has not been compared to the three-item Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test-Consumption (AUDIT-C) which is currently recommended by the Australian government for use in Aboriginal community-controlled health services.
Language: en
AUDIT-C; drinking risk; Finnish method; Grog Survey App; Indigenous Australians