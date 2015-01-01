Abstract

Our objective was to create and validate a scale that would allow us to investigate women's experiences of violent practices in healthcare System. The scale was applied to large sample of women (N = 4563) from Chile. We analyzed data and conclude that the final instrument shows good reliability (α =.876 y ω =.921) and a factorial structure of three correlated factors referring to psychological, physical and sexual violence. Similarly, our analysis of the data -using a confirmatory factor analysis and multi-group factor analysis- reveals good fit indexes (CFI =.94 y RSMEA =.06) and supports the scale's metric invariance between groups in age (18 - 31 and 32 - 82) and healthcare centers (public and private). The prevalence rates of the different forms of violence predicted by the scale are reported.

Language: en