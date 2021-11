Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses have raised concerns about any corresponding rise in suicide and/or drug toxicity mortality due to exacerbations of mental illness, economic issues, changes to drug supply, ability to access harm reduction services, and other factors.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. Case definitions were developed, and their performance characteristics assessed. Pre-pandemic trends in monthly suicide and drug toxicity deaths were modelled and the observed numbers of deaths in the pandemic year compared to expected numbers.



RESULTS: There was a significant reduction in suicide deaths in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nova Scotia, with about 21 fewer non-drug toxicity suicide deaths than expected in March 2020 to February 2021 (risk ratio = 0.82). No change in drug toxicity mortality was detected. Case definitions were successfully applied to free-text cause of death statements and cases where cause and manner of death remained under investigation.



CONCLUSION: Processes for case classification and monitoring can be implemented in collaboration with medical examiners/coroners for timely, ongoing public health surveillance of suicide and drug toxicity mortality. Medical examiners and coroners are the stewards of a wealth of data that could inform the prevention of further deaths; it is time to engage these systems in public health surveillance.

Language: en