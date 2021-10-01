|
Bombana HS, Bogstrand ST, Gjerde H, Jamt REG, Carvalho HB, Andreuccetti G, Bernini CO, Muñoz DR, Leyton V, Greve JMDA. Injury 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34749908
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol and illicit drugs impair cognitive and psychomotor skills and may thereby increase the risk of involvement in a road traffic crash and other types of injuries. However, the knowledge on the use of psychoactive substances among injured patients presenting to emergency departments in low and middle-income countries remains limited. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence of alcohol and illicit drug use among patients with traumatic injuries admitted to an emergency department in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Injury; Alcohol use; Emergency departments; Psychoactive substances; Road traffic crashes