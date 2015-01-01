SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

van Riel AJHP, Hunault CC, van den Hengel-Koot IS, Nugteren-van Lonkhuyzen JJ, de Lange DW, Hondebrink L. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 100: 103519.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2021.103519

34753046

BACKGROUND: After the change in EU-legislation in 2014, recreational use of nitrous oxide (N(2)O) increased in the Netherlands from 2015 onwards. We studied the effect on N(2)O poisonings during an 11 year period.

METHODS: A retrospective observational study was performed on the incidence rate of N(2)O poisonings, relative to all recreational drug poisonings reported to the Dutch Poisons Information Center (DPIC) from 2010-2020. Secondary outcomes were the frequency of heavy use, frequent use, co-exposures, and toxicity in 2019 and 2020.

RESULTS: 433 N(2)O poisonings were included. The incidence rate increased exponentially from 0.12% in 2010 to 11% in 2020, with an average monthly rate of 3.8%. In 2019 and 2020, 79% of the patients indicated heavy use, frequent use or both, and 42% used from large cylinders. Chronic toxicity (signs of peripheral neuropathy) was reported in 38% of the patients.

CONCLUSION: The rate of N(2)O poisonings increased alarmingly in the Netherlands. An increasing proportion of patients reported problematic heavy or frequent use, accompanied by chronic toxicity.


Legislation; Drugs of abuse; Neurological damage; Nitrous oxide (N(2)O); Recreational drugs use

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
