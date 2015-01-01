Abstract

BACKGROUND: After the change in EU-legislation in 2014, recreational use of nitrous oxide (N(2)O) increased in the Netherlands from 2015 onwards. We studied the effect on N(2)O poisonings during an 11 year period.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study was performed on the incidence rate of N(2)O poisonings, relative to all recreational drug poisonings reported to the Dutch Poisons Information Center (DPIC) from 2010-2020. Secondary outcomes were the frequency of heavy use, frequent use, co-exposures, and toxicity in 2019 and 2020.



RESULTS: 433 N(2)O poisonings were included. The incidence rate increased exponentially from 0.12% in 2010 to 11% in 2020, with an average monthly rate of 3.8%. In 2019 and 2020, 79% of the patients indicated heavy use, frequent use or both, and 42% used from large cylinders. Chronic toxicity (signs of peripheral neuropathy) was reported in 38% of the patients.



CONCLUSION: The rate of N(2)O poisonings increased alarmingly in the Netherlands. An increasing proportion of patients reported problematic heavy or frequent use, accompanied by chronic toxicity.

Language: en