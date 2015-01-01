|
van Riel AJHP, Hunault CC, van den Hengel-Koot IS, Nugteren-van Lonkhuyzen JJ, de Lange DW, Hondebrink L. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 100: 103519.
34753046
BACKGROUND: After the change in EU-legislation in 2014, recreational use of nitrous oxide (N(2)O) increased in the Netherlands from 2015 onwards. We studied the effect on N(2)O poisonings during an 11 year period.
Legislation; Drugs of abuse; Neurological damage; Nitrous oxide (N(2)O); Recreational drugs use