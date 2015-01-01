Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Despite previous research aimed at identifying factors linked to musculoskeletal health issues, there was no evidence about the relationship between road traffic delays (RTDs) and musculoskeletal health in sedentary employees. As a result, the aim of our research was to understand such a correlation among bank employees in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



METHODS: A cross-sectional analysis was conducted with bank employees who worked in sedentary settings. The Eriksen subjective health complaints scale was used to measure the eight items of musculoskeletal health complaints (MHCs), and RTDs were measured using principal component analysis using variables commute time, distance, and traffic congestion experience to work. The association between RTDs and MHCs was identified using a multilevel model after adjusting potential confounders.



RESULTS: A total of 628 employees (mean[SD] age, 36.1[7.0] years; 254[40.5%] women) participated in the study. Among the employees, the one-month prevalence of MHCs was 57.2%. The highest prevalence of MHCs was low-back pain (36.6%), followed by neck pain (22.9%) and upper-back pain (21.2%). Also, 136(21.7%) employees reported long-RTDs in commuting workplace and 81% of them had MHCs. The multilevel analysis identified that long-RTDs had a significant relationship with MHCs (adjusted odds ratio, AOR = 10.20, 95%CI = 5.41-16.91). Private transportation commuters reported 70% reduced odds of MHCs (AOR = 0.30, 95%CI = 0.15-0.59) and walking or bicycling commuters had 84% fewer MHCs (AOR = 0.16, 95%CI = 0.10-0.28) compared to public bus commuters.



CONCLUSIONS: Sedentary employees with long-RTDs reported increased MHCs, emphasizing the importance of including musculoskeletal exercise in office facilities.



FINDINGS of this study also highlight the need for a sound public transportation system in Dhaka city.

