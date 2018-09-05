Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize the literature describing the therapeutic use of opioids in the elderly. Data Sources: Two electronic databases, EMBASE and MEDLINE, were searched from years 1990 to September 5, 2018. Relevant reference lists were reviewed. Searches were restricted to English language. Study Selection and Data Extraction: Two reviewers independently screened 827 citations to identify observational studies, population-based cohort studies, retrospective analyses, and control trials looking at the management of persistent pain in patients aged ≥65 years and/or frail patients. Data Synthesis: Thirty-nine articles were included in the systematic review. More specifically, 17 observational studies, 7 population-based cohort studies, 10 retrospective analyses, and 4 controlled trials. The most common etiology of persistent pain was musculoskeletal (50%), and the most often adverse effects reported were central nervous system related (41%) and falls/fractures (39%). Relevance to Patient Care and Clinical Practice: As there is a lack of strong evidence-based recommendations for opioid use in the elderly, this review aims to evaluate opioid use in the elderly and compare their efficacy and safety among this population.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, central nervous system adverse effects were most commonly seen in the elderly. However, higher quality evidence is required to further appreciate the dose-related effects on efficacy and safety of opioids in the elderly.

Language: en