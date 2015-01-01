SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jawad M, Yamini K, Sultan Z, Coupland S, Hsuan J, McCormick A. Orbit 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01676830.2021.1992790

34753381

Orbital trauma involving high-pressure grease guns is rare and can cause significant morbidity due to retained intraorbital grease. Grease can appear similar to intraorbital air on cross-sectional imaging, and clinicians should have a high index of suspicion for retained intraorbital grease and know how to recognise this. In this case, we will share the clinical and radiological findings as well as management of retained intraorbital grease.


Oculoplastics; ophthalmology; orbit; orbital trauma

