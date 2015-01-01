|
Citation
Yoshioka-Maeda K, Fujii H. Public Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34755376
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify the characteristics of mothers who are at a high risk for future child maltreatment and therefore, require continuous support from public health nurses (PHNs) to prevent child maltreatment and those who do not require it. DESIGN AND SAMPLES: This retrospective cross-sectional study included women who were registered in 2018 for being at risk for future child maltreatment and required help with childrearing in City A within the Tokyo metropolis. MEASUREMENTS: Public health nurses registered data pertaining to each mother, including demographic data, family-related variables, assessment by PHNs, use of maternal and child healthcare services, and continuity of support from PHNs.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; child maltreatment; childrearing; family conflict; mothers; pregnant women; public health nursing